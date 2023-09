Mercenaries of the so-called Wagner group began to relocate to Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense for September 29.

According to British intelligence, militants are returning both individually and as part of small groups fighting against Ukraine on the side of various pro-russian units.

The department reminded that units of the Wagner fighters left Ukraine at the beginning of June - before the failed coup attempt by the leader of the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on June 23, who was killed in a plane crash on August 23, along with other leaders of the group.

"The exact status of the redeployed personnel is unclear, but it is quite likely that some individuals have transferred to units of the official forces of the russian Ministry of Defense and other PMCs," the British intelligence agency said in a statement.

The department added that the Wagner fighters are concentrated in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk Region and assumed that their experience in this sector would be useful to the russian occupiers, as many of them are familiar with the current front line and local Ukrainian tactics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about half a thousand fighters of the Wagner PMC have returned to the front in eastern Ukraine and are participating in battles under the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

Prior to that, the Defense Intelligence confirmed the information that individual fighters of the Wagner PMC are returning to the front in Ukraine.

The head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops, Ilia Yevlash, confirmed that the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC are being transferred to the Eastern direction. According to him, they mostly go to command positions or instructors, and "don't pose such a threat."