Some Wagner mercenaries indeed returning to front in Ukraine - Defense Intelligence

The Defense Intelligence confirmed the information that individual fighters of the Wagner PMC are returning to the front in Ukraine.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

According to him, we are not talking about the return to the front of the structure of the Wagner PMC itself, but of individual people.

"Not as a structure. Individual people," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

He did not specify whether it is of a mass nature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, most of the Wagner mercenaries will be sent to Africa, the rest will be allowed to stay in Belarus or continue to fight in Ukraine.

According to information from the local underground in the Republic of Belarus, there are less than a thousand mercenaries of the Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner left in the country.

In late June, Wagner PMC carried out an unsuccessful armed uprising in Russia.

The mercenaries managed to capture Rostov-on-Don and several military facilities in the Rostov Oblast without a fight.

Several columns of Wagner mercenaries went towards moscow, but never reached the russian capital, about 200 kilometers away.

After that, the main part of the Wagner PMC was transferred to Belarus. There, mercenaries began to train the Belarusian military and security forces.

On August 23, a private passenger plane Embraer Legacy 600 belonging to the owner of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed in the Tver Oblast of the russian federation.

Later it became known that Prigozhin was on board this plane at the time of the accident. In addition to him, the commander and chief logistician of PMC Wagner flew in the plane.