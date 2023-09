Ukrainian defenders are studying the features and changes that the enemy can make to its weapons. Head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Ukraine South Nataliya Humeniuk announced this today, September 28, on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

This is how she commented on the information that Iran has modernized the Shahed kamikaze drones that russia uses for attacks on Ukraine, and now some models will be equipped with turbojet engines and will not buzz like a moped.

Humeniuk confirmed that, indeed, sound was one of the ways of orientation.

"In such an acoustic way, we tried to detect, aim and understand the approximate direction [of the Shahed's flight] during a night attack, in absolute darkness (because light camouflage of positions and strategic objects that the enemy can search for is used). Sound was indeed one of the points of reference, but not the only one. And if they don't have such a soundtrack, it can make things difficult. But we are aware of this and are already taking steps to strengthen the detection capabilities that we have highlighted in another aspect. That is, not only one sound is a reference point for us," said the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Ukraine South.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, September 28, 2023, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 44 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk region - russia, Cape Chauda - temporarily occupied Crimea).

The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 34 Shaheds. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the attack.

It was previously reported that on the night of September 26, the air defense forces destroyed 26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs out of 38 launched by the enemy.