Volunteer Maria Berlinska believes that drone attacks on houses in moscow do not make any sense, since it is necessary to hit military warehouses and military facilities.

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

According to her, Ukrainian drones are able to fly to moscow, there are simply very few of them and they are very expensive.

"The point is not to fly to moscow. Why does it matter? The point is to hit specific military facilities. The question from the point of view of a simple layman. A beautiful picture of a drone hitting some house in moscow. What does that matter in terms of war? It matters when you hit a military warehouse, a logistics point," said Berlinska.

According to her, tens of thousands of attack drones are needed to hit military facilities in the deep rear in russia.

"In order to get there, tens of thousands of attack drones are needed, because their air defense system should be overloaded. Achieving goals is not so easy, because the enemy also defends and guards its warehouses. We need long range systems and appropriate load capacity," the volunteer said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Berlinska stressed that Ukraine is lagging behind the aggressor country of russia regarding drone technologies.

Berlinska is confident that without drones and other military technologies, Ukraine will lose the war.

On the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are catastrophically short of drones, only 10% of the need is provided.