The Ukrzaliznytsia limited liability company has increased to nine the number of trains patrolled by paramilitary guards.

The company has said this in a statement on its Telegram channel on Thursday, September 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces paramilitary guards on the following nine flights:

No. 29/30 Uzhhorod - Kyiv - Uzhhorod No. 59/60 Chop - Kyiv - Chop No. 85/86 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv - Zaporizhzhia No. 119/120 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv - Zaporizhzhia No. 265/266 Uzhhorod - Kovel - Uzhhorod No. 357/359 Kyiv - Vorokhta - Kyiv

Since June 2023, paramilitary guard escorts have been resumed on three trains:

No. 41/42 Dnipro - Truskavets - Zaporizhzhia No. 81/82 Kyiv - Uzhhorod - Kyiv and Intercity + No. 712/711 Kyiv - Kramatorsk - Kyiv.

"Employees of the paramilitary security of Ukrzaliznytsia have the right to take measures of physical influence, detain and transfer offenders to law enforcement agencies," the statement said.

The train will be accompanied by two workers who will monitor the order and help the train crew during conflict situations. Any passenger can promptly summon paramilitary security workers through a conductor or a train head.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, 2020, Ukrzaliznytsia launched a pilot project to protect passenger trains by the forces of employees of a paramilitary security company.

From June 30, 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia resumed support by paramilitary guards of passenger trains.

In September, Ukrzaliznytsia created the world's first autonomous kitchen train.