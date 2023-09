Volunteer Maria Berlinska emphasizes that Ukraine lags behind the aggressor country of russia in drone technologies.

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"In general, we are lagging behind. In particular, they have better developed processes for attack UAVs on the battlefield. The same Lancets destroy hundreds of units of our equipment," Berlinska said.

According to her, this situation can be corrected.

The volunteer told how to do it.

"Remove any obstacles to the importation of components for production in Ukraine. Maximize support for everyone who wants to produce something. Create a system of grants for startups and garage productions. Completely remove taxation. Implement basic engineering training programs in schools, technical vocational schools, universities. For example, even high school students can make FPV drones. In russia, young people are massively involved in the production process," Berlinska said.

She also considers it necessary to create tax holidays, create state preferences, and set clear technical tasks on the part of the Ministry of Defense regarding which products and which characteristics are needed.

"Then it will be possible to catch up," Berlinska stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, volunteer Maria Berlinska is sure that without drones and other military technologies, Ukraine will lose the war.

On the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have a catastrophic lack of drones, only 10% of the requirement is provided.