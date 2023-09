Ukraine has officially received from the United States proposals for reforms in Ukraine and handed over to the United States the Concept of strengthening the sustainability of democracy in Ukraine. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During a meeting with Mrs. Ambassador of the United States Bridget Brink I handed over to the American side the Concept of strengthening the sustainability of democracy in Ukraine. This document was developed at the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed, in particular, with the heads of anti-corruption structures in Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

He noted that in order to implement this Concept, Ukraine plans to create with all partners a single Reform plan to strengthen the sustainability of democracy, which will combine all the needs for positive transformations in various areas.

Shmyhal also said that for her part, Brink officially transferred U.S. proposals for reforms in Ukraine to discuss.

"We are committed to our path of reforms that change our country for the better and bring Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO closer," he said.

Shmyhal noted that he and Brink also discussed direct budget support from the United States, joint work within the Donor Coordination Platform, strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky and assistance for the Ukrainian energy sector.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, media informed that the United States sent a letter to Kyiv and partners in the Donor Coordination Platform with a list of reforms that Ukraine must implement in order to continue receiving military aid. The letter was sent by Deputy White House National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, Mike Pyle, to the Donor Coordination Platform.

On September 25, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reported that as part of an ongoing dialogue with Ukraine and stakeholders in Ukraine’s future success, the United States provided a proposed list of priority reforms for discussion and feedback at the Multi-Donor Coordination Platform in Brussels. This list was provided as a basis for consultation with the Government of Ukraine and key partners as part of our enduring support to Ukraine and its efforts to integrate into Europe, a goal the United States strongly supports.