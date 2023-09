The Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecornu has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

The French embassy announced on its Twitter page.

In Kyiv, Sebastien Lecornu walked down the street to the Mykhailivka Square and looked at the Wall of Heroes, where portraits of killed Ukrainian soldiers are collected.

Visite ce jeudi 28 septembre du Ministre français des Armées, @SebLecornu à #Kyiv, accompagné de l'ambassadeur de 🇫🇷 en 🇺🇦 @GaelVeyssiere. La journée débute par un moment émouvant de recueillement devant le Mur des Héros. pic.twitter.com/x1rukj5mLm

— La France en Ukraine 🇨🇵🇪🇺 (@FranceenUkraine) September 28, 2023

According to Le Parisien, together with Lecornu, "about 20 representatives of the defense industry" arrived in the capital of Ukraine. Among them is an official of the manufacturing company of the Caesar self-propelled howitzer, which is in service with Ukraine.

Recall that French President Emmanuel Macron believes that France will not participate in Ukraine's war with russian aggression. Currently, his country, like other EU countries, provides "the most assistance to Ukraine in the humanitarian and economic spheres, as well as in matters of arms supply."

Prior to that, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the transfer of SCALP cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The transfer of French fighters to Ukraine was also discussed. However, the spokesman for the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat recalled that Ukraine needs multi-purpose modern aircraft, and the French Mirage 2000 is not such an option.