The new British Secretary of State for Defense, Grant Shapps, is in Kyiv on an official visit; he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by the Presidential Office of Ukraine.

On the morning of September 28, the Presidential Office published footage from Zelenskyy's meeting with Shapps but did not specify when it took place.

Zelenskyy said that he thanked Britain for the powerful support of Ukraine during the war, especially long-range missiles, which increased the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

"The interlocutors also discussed the issue of strengthening Ukrainian air defense, which is especially important on the eve of the winter period. The adoption by the Group of Seven at the Vilnius NATO Summit of the Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine and the start of negotiations with Great Britain on the conclusion of a corresponding bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine were noted separately," it is noted in the message.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace resigned after four years in office.

Previously, Wallace recommended that Ukrainians "show gratitude" and remember many world politicians have to be convinced that "their country's tens of billions of pounds for weapons for Ukraine against the aggressor state of Russia are worth it."

Grant Shepps became the new defense minister of Great Britain.