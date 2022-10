The Verkhovna Rada made voluntary military registration of women who do not have a profession related to medical activity.

A total of 297 MPs voted for the adoption of bill 6482, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, women who have a specialty and/or a profession related to the corresponding military accounting specialty specified in the list approved by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and who are fit for military service due to their health and age, may, at their own request, be taken to the military register of conscripts.

Women who are fit for military service due to their health and age and who have graduated from professional (vocational-technical), professional pre-higher or higher education institutions and have obtained a medical or pharmaceutical specialty, are subject to being included in the military register of conscripts.

The explanatory note states that mandatory registration for women will cause unnecessary social tension and the formation of a negative attitude towards military duty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense postponed the introduction of military registration of women for one year - until October 1, 2023.