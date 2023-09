"We will definitely get through winter." Ukrenergo ready to cover winter consumption already today - Kudrytsky

Ukrenergo is ready to cover winter consumption already today. There may be complications related to russian shelling, but "the power system will not collapse."

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, stated this on the air of the telethon, Suspilne reports.

"We would be ready today to transport winter volumes of electricity for winter consumption. A very active, intensive repair and restoration campaign is underway at power plants," he said.

Kudrytskyi also noted that the engineering protection of all types of main-level power facilities in the system was significantly strengthened to protect substations and power plants from potential russian attacks.

"Having the experience of last winter behind us, it is unlikely that the enemy can surprise us with anything. Therefore, I think we will definitely get through the winter. There may be difficulties related to shelling. But the power system will not collapse, it will work and we will manage," he emphasized.

Regarding possible blackouts, Kudrytskyi emphasized that it will depend on the nature, scale and success of the shelling. According to him, the most difficult situation will be in the frontline regions, which are powered by the reserve network.

"We don't know what these parameters will be, what tactics the enemy will use. But everything that could be done to prepare has been done. And we continue now to increase the margin of safety in the power system so that, even if there is a massive shelling, to minimize their consequences," he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the night attack that Ukraine suffered on the night of September 21 was the first attack on the energy infrastructure in the last six months.