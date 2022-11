The Russian occupation army began the construction of a road on the Arabat Spit in order to secure the supply of a group of its troops on the left bank of Ukraine and in the annexed Crimea.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance.

After retreating from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region, the road from Crimea through Armiansk is no longer a safe way of communication for the occupiers.

It was for this reason that Russian troops began to build a road on the Arabat Spit, where long-range artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot reach.

The Center for National Resistance reported that the occupiers are assisted by collaborator Oleksandr Ponomariov, who previously served as the chairman of the Striletskyi Village Council.

Arabat Spit (Arabat Arrow) is a narrow strip of land that separates Lake Syvash from the Sea of ​ ​ Azov. The Arabat Spit stretches from the extreme south of the Kherson Region to the Crimea.

The length of the Arabat Spit is more than 113 kilometers, and the width is from 270 metro to 8 kilometers. The Arabat Spit passes from Henichesk (Kherson Region) to the Kerch Peninsula.

The Center for National Resistance is a resource created by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to coordinate and support everyone who wants to fight for the liberation of the country from Russian occupation. The Center for National Resistance website was launched on March 7, 2022.

Recall that the Russian occupation army after retreating from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region began to create echeloned defense on the left bank of the Dnieper.

According to analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Armed Forces of Ukraine are able to disrupt the plans of the invaders and prevent them from gaining a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper.