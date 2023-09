At the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have a catastrophic lack of drones; only 10% of the requirement is provided.

Volunteer Mariya Berlinska said this in an interview with Ukrainian News, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"There are also a number of problems that are important to voice and adequately evaluate in order to make relevant decisions. The production of drones that exists today is critically insufficient to cover the needs of the front. Moreover, everything that the state transmits through the Ministry of Defense, through the Ministry of Statistics, what volunteers, business people give, and what the military buys for themselves at the expense of their salaries — all this, in reality, does not cover even 10% of the needs of the front. Until now," she said.

According to her, currently, there is not enough production of drones or components.

She added that most of the components are imported.

However, Berlinska said that the situation with drones is much better now than it was at the beginning of the invasion or even a year ago.

"At that time, we were just starting production. Now, there are already a number of samples of different types and classes of drones, both tactical and operational level. There are also reconnaissance and strike systems. There are land, air, and water systems. That is, the nomenclature, number, and scale have increased production, and, of course, these processes are irreversible in the sense that if, at the beginning of the invasion, we had 5-6 manufacturers, now there are at least several dozen," Berlinska stressed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense allowed the SAKER SCOUT drone with artificial intelligence to be used in the AFU.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Defense Forces are successfully using the Ukrainian-made Velykyi Banderik drone at the front. It has eight powerful motors that ensure reliable operation and can withstand a load weighing up to 31.5 kilos. The multi-functional discharge system ensures the accurate delivery of various types of ammunition.