AFU destroy 35 units of military equipment of invaders in Tavria direction over day - Tarnavskyi

In the Tavria direction, during the day, artillery units of the Defense Forces performed 949 firing missions. The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy's losses amounted to 190 people (irrevocable - 62, wounded - 127, captured - 1).

35 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 1 tank, 6 AFV, 3 artillery systems and mortars, 1 MLRS, 15 UAVs, 8 units of automotive equipment and 1 unit of special equipment.

5 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tarnavskyi told Western media that Ukrainian soldiers broke through the defense in Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region.

It was also reported that the losses of russia in the war in Ukraine on Tuesday morning, September 26, amounted to the 400 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 276,670 in the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 39 artillery systems and 29 enemy drones.

Besides, the defense forces of Ukraine continue to deter the advance of russian troops in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions.