Ukraine receives no more than 15 Abrams tanks as part of first batch of US supply - media

Less than half of the promised American main battle tanks М1 Abrams arrived in Ukraine in the first batch. Earlier, the United States announced its intention to transfer 31 tanks.

The Washington Post reports this with reference to a high-ranking Ukrainian official.

He said, so far, less than half of the expected M1 Abrams tanks have arrived.

Last Monday, September 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the first batch of American Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine.

The head of state did not say how many tanks are in the country.

Zelenskyy also did not specify whether the tanks transferred by the United States are on the battlefield.

For the first time, the provision of М1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine became known on January 25, 2023. In total, the United States promised to supply 31 tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Western media announced that in September, as part of the delivery of the first batch, Ukraine should receive about 10 Abrams tanks.

Previously, there was information that the U.S. Department of Defense and the White House are thinking about transferring 30 additional tanks to Ukraine.

We also reported that the Ukrainian military will receive Abrams tanks of an older modification than originally promised in Washington.