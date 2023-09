President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law resuming the submission of quarterly financial reports by parties and state control over the financing of parties.

This is stated on the website of the parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention resumes the work of the Unified State Register of Reporting of Political Parties on Property, Income, Expenses and Financial Obligations.

The document assumes that the procedure for mandatory quarterly reporting of parties will be resumed from the year following the one when the announcement of the NACP on the resumption of the Unified State Register of Reporting of Political Parties occurs.

After the law comes into force, political parties will have to file reports for all periods for which they did not report (starting in 2020).

There are 120 days to submit past reports, and 90 days to report on government funding.

The NACP can deprive a party of funding in case of violations, and the political party can appeal such a decision to the court of appeal.

The adopted bill also provides that the parties that received 3% of the vote in the last parliamentary elections will receive state funding (now only parliamentary parties that overcame the 5% barrier receive funding).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from April 2, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a delay was introduced for political parties in submitting quarterly reports on property, income, expenses and financial obligations.

The Verkhovna Rada created a temporary investigative commission to investigate possible violations of the legislation of Ukraine in the implementation of public procurement during martial law.