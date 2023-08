The Verkhovna Rada has created a temporary investigative commission to investigate possible violations of the legislation of Ukraine in the implementation of public procurement during martial law.

271 parliamentarians voted for draft resolution No. 9555 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Volodymyr Tsabal was elected chairman of the commission, and MP from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Pasichnyi was elected his deputy.

The main task of the temporary investigative commission is to investigate possible violations of the legislation of Ukraine, including corruption-related offenses in public procurement (except for the procurement of defense goods, works and services to meet the needs of the security and defense sector) public authorities, local self-government bodies, state-owned enterprises, economic entities of the public sector of the economy and other customers for public funds during martial law.

The term of activity of the temporary investigative commission is one year from the moment of formation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the spending of funds during the war by local authorities. He believes that the repair of paving stones and fountains is inappropriate during the war - first a victory is needed over the enemy.