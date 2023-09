Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi was allowed to buy food once a month in the SSU pre-trial detention center, in particular, bread, lard, sweets, as well as basic necessities, such as T-shirts and underpants.

This is evidenced by the list of food products and basic necessities allowed for purchase, which is at the disposal of Ukrainian News Agency.

Once a month Kolomoiskyi is allowed to buy:

- bread, bakery products, cookies, galettes;

- butter, margarine, cheese (except processed);

- smoked lard, sausage products (smoked, semi-smoked);

- tea, coffee;

- sugar, sweets (except chocolate);

- onion, garlic;

- tobacco products, matches;

- T-shirts, underpants, handkerchiefs, hosiery, mittens, slippers;

- handkerchiefs, laces, cotton wool, gauze, cream, petroleum jelly;

- a mechanical or electric razor;

- household and toilet soap, toothpaste (tooth powder), toothbrushes, plastic combs, soap dishes, shampoo;

- envelopes, postcards, postage stamps, writing paper, notebooks, pencils, pens, rods;

- books, magazines.

Detainees are allowed to make purchases once a month within the limits of the amount of money established for them.

For sick detainees, with the permission of the doctor, the range of products within the amount of money for which the purchase is allowed can be expanded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi changed his image and appeared in court with a slight unshaven face and changed into a plain tracksuit instead of the FC Dnipro tracksuit.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with bail. Such a decision was made by the Kyiv Court of Appeal on Monday.

Kolomoiskyi has been in the pre-trial detention center of the SSU since September 2.