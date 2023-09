As a result of a russian UAV strike on an agricultural enterprise in the Mykolaiv Region, on the night of September 26, grain worth UAH 8 million was burned.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim announced this on the air of the telethon.

"We have a lot of damaged windows and let's just say property. Including several cars. Fortunately, no casualties. Yes, indeed, the enemy hit the city, say, with a cruise missile, as I understand - Kh-59.

There is also information, a little later they hit an agricultural enterprise in one of the districts with a drone. Losses were caused there - we inventoried the food group - grain of all sorts was burned there worth UAH 8 million. Several fires broke out from downed drones. The enemy also fired at the Kutsurub community, also without casualties," Kim said.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, this was an attack on the earlier planned targets.

"There is accurate information where they hit, who was shooting, with what, and the like. That is, it was a planned action, because enemy drones controlled the hit," he explained.

Recall that in the evening of September 25, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv. Besides, as a result of the attack on the night of September 26, a fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of September 26, air defense forces destroyed 26 strike UAVs Shahed-136/131 out of 38 fired by the enemy.