The defense forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the offensive of russian troops on the Avdiivka and Mariinka axes.

The speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pavlo Kovalchuk announced this at the Military Media Center.

According to him, on the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian fighters repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka and Sievierne.

The enemy also conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Mariinka, where during the past day it made 10 unsuccessful attempts to oust the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions.

Besides, the invaders tried to restore the lost position in the area of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region, but did not succeed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the russian dictator vladimir putin ordered to stop the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the beginning of October.

Recall that today President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the arrival of the first Abrams tanks in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the russian occupation army attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Avdiivka and Mariinka axes during the day. There were 17 combat clashes between the Ukrainian military and the occupiers.