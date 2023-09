President Zelenskyy tells how many defense companies will be represented at Military-Tech forum

Ukraine is preparing for the Defense Industries Forum. The first such event will take place this fall.

This follows from a statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from his evening address.

According to him, defense companies showed a very high interest in the Forum. This fully reflects the strength and potential of Ukraine and the ability to defend itself and help other countries protect freedom and international order.

"There are already 86 of the world's leading defense companies - that's 21 countries - have confirmed their participation in the Forum," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that currently, it is necessary to give Ukraine all the opportunities to produce weapons and ammunition in order to have reliable protection against any form of aggression. He also believes that it is necessary to spread the experience of Ukrainian defense among allies and partners.

"The world must be stronger than any threat to life from any aggressors or terrorists," he emphasized.