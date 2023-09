In Beryslav, Kherson Region, the number of victims after an aviation attack increased: the invaders dropped four aerial bombs on the city.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this.

According to him, one of the bombs hit the building of a housing maintenance office.

Initially, it was known about one killed and several injured. Rescuers then found another body. A 73-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman incurred injuries incompatible with life. At the time of the enemy strike, they were in the premises of the housing maintenance office. Another bomb destroyed an apartment building.

Now one of the two injured people, a 55-year-old man, is in an extremely serious condition. He has a fractured shoulder, chest and abdomen wounds. A 59-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with back and leg injuries.

During the night attack on Ukraine on September 25, missiles and kamikaze drones launched by the russian invaders maneuvered. They flew in one direction, and then turned towards Odesa.

Despite this, the forces and means of air defense at night shot down 19 kamikaze drones and 11 Kalibr missiles. Most of the air targets were destroyed in the sky over the Odesa Region, one Kalibr over the Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad Regions each.

Also, as a result of the massive russian attack by missiles and UAVs, objects in the historical center of the city, which are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, were damaged.