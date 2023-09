Ukraine will go through winter for first time with natural gas of its own production - Chernyshov

Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov predicts that Ukraine will go through the winter for the first time with natural gas of its own production.

This is stated in the message of Naftogaz, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want to remind you that we are increasing the natural gas of our own production, these indicators are growing. In 2023, Naftogaz made a record number of new wells, and we will continue this trend next year. This winter we plan to pass at the expense of natural gas of Ukrainian production, and our calculations confirm this possibility," said Chernyshov.

He is also convinced that the state will pass the heating season without shocks not only in the issue of natural gas supply, but also the permanence of its cost to the population.

"We are absolutely confident looking into the winter that is expected. We have enough gas, tariffs are stable. Therefore, I ask all consumers to ensure energy efficiency measures and treat this type of energy responsibly. Because this is Ukrainian production, our common achievement with you," Chernyshov urged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chernyshov expects natural gas reserves in USF formed by Ukraine to be lower in November compared to last year.