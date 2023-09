Interstate transmission line with Romania was shut down in Zakarpattia Region - Energy Ministry

In the Zakarpattia Region, the interstate 110 kV power transmission line with Romania was shut down.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to a storm front in the Zakarpattia Region, the 110 kV interstate overhead power line was disconnected. The place of damage was found on the territory of Hungary, and the line was restored to operation in three hours," the message says.

In the Odesa Region, as a result of a nighttime air attack by the russian federation, networks were damaged, more than 1,000 consumers were cut off, and repair work is ongoing.

In the Kherson Region, a 150 kV overhead power line was damaged by shelling.

"As a result, the 150 kV substation, which supplies several thousand household consumers, was cut off for two hours. Part of the consumers in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv Regions remained without power," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the 400 kV interstate power transmission line connecting the energy systems of Ukraine and Slovakia was shut down in the Zakarpattia Region.