Interstate transmission line with Slovakia was turned off in Zakarpattia - Energy Ministry

In the Zakarpattia Region last day, an interstate 400 kV transmission line connecting the power systems of Ukraine and Slovakia was short-term turned off.

The Ministry of Energy announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The reason for the cutoff was the shutdown of a substation in Slovakia.

"In the Kyiv Region, 7 settlements in the Makarivskyi, Boryspilskyi, Ivankivskyi and Kyievo-Sviatoshynskyi Districts were de-energized due to the thunderstorm front. The cutoff of residents lasted several hours while repair work was carried out. Now all consumers are with light. In the Khmelnytskyi Region, due to bad weather, more than 1,000 consumers in 10 settlements remain de-energized. Repairs are ongoing," it was said.

In the Donetsk Region last day, due to enemy shelling, more than 5,000 consumers were de-energized in 10 settlements.

Consumers are partly re-connected, repair work continues with the permission of the military.

Also, due to shelling, part of consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv Regions remains de-energized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 17, interstate transmission lines with Romania and Hungary turned off in the Zakarpattia Region.