The Energoatom national nuclear power generation company has brought all operating power units to the maximum power level.

This is stated in the message of Energoatom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On September 25, 2023, SE "NNEGC "Energoatom" brought all 7 operating nuclear power units to their maximum capacity, which was previously limited by market conditions, thereby adding 300 MW of capacity to the domestic power system. Currently, the total power of nuclear generation is 6400 MW. Refuelling has been completed and start-up operations are underway at another power unit, which will also be put into operation soon,” the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-July, the share of nuclear power plants in the structure of electricity production amounted to 47.6%.