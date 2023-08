NPPs produce almost half of electricity in Ukraine in 7M

In the first seven months of 2023, the share of nuclear power plants (NPP) in the structure of electricity production was 47.6%, thermal power plants (TPP) and thermal power plants (CNPP) - 27.8%, hydroelectric power plants (HEPP) and hydraulic storage power plants (PSPP) - 14%, 1%, renewable energy sources (RES) – 10.5%.

This was stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In the first seven months of 2023, electricity production amounted to 60.782 billion kWh, while NPP electricity production amounted to 28.924 billion kWh, TPP and CNPP - 16.903 billion kWh, HEPP and PSPP - 8.56 billion kWh, RES electricity production amounted to 6.394 billion kWh.

"As of July 2023, Ukrainian NPPs have produced almost 4 billion kWh more electricity than was forecast at the beginning of the year. Nuclear power plants managed to achieve additional electricity production thanks to optimization and shortening of scheduled maintenance periods," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.