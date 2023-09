Russia conducts first attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the last 6 months – Ukrenergo

The night attack that Ukraine suffered overnight into September 21 was the first attack on energy infrastructure in the last six months. As a result, some consumers in the Rivne and Zhytomyr Regions were left without electricity.

This follows from a statement by the press service of Ukrenergo.

Thus, in Rivne, during a massive rocket attack by the occupiers on September 21, energy and civilian infrastructure were hit. Consumers in Rivne and Zhytomyr Regions were left without electricity. Regional power networks were damaged in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Kharkiv Regions.

Now, the facilities are being repaired; the trunk network has already been restored. Light is returned to consumers' homes. Repairs began immediately after the alarm was sounded.

Ukrenergo urges not to make premature conclusions about the start of a new terrorist campaign by russia against the civil infrastructure of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a fire broke out in the Darnytskyi District, several buildings were damaged, and seven people were injured as a result of a russian missile attack and falling fragments of downed targets in Kyiv.

Also, on the morning of September 21, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, injuring three people. Warehouses, industrial buildings, and residential buildings were damaged.

In Cherkasy, a russian rocket flew into a hotel and completely destroyed it; probably, there may be people under the rubble.

In addition, in Rivne, as a result of the russian missile attack on September 21, energy and civil infrastructure were hit. Part of the Rivne District was left without electricity.

Air defense forces shot down 36 out of 43 russian missiles.