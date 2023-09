Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis believes that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not beneficial to the United States in terms of security.

He stated this on The Glenn Beck Program podcast.

"I don’t think NATO membership is in our interest, to me. All that would do was to add more obligations to us, so if you’re adding more obligations, then what are the benefits that we’re getting in return?" he stated.

He also said that the United States should not provide Ukraine with unlimited money for military assistance if Ukraine does not use leverage to end the conflict.

Who is Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis is Donald Trump's primary rival in the Republican Party in the presidential election. Earlier, DeSantis spoke out for helping Ukraine, calling for an increase in military assistance. But then he called the war a "territorial dispute." But after that he called Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

