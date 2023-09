Mercenaries from the Wagner PMC participated in organizing a coup d'etat in Sudan. However, whether Ukrainian special services were involved in drone attacks in the country, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not confirm or deny.

Budanov spoke about this in a commentary on Voice of America.

Budanov recalled that last year he warned that russian military criminals who fought, fight or plan to fight against Ukraine will be punished regardless of where they are now.

However, asked if the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had involvement in the drone strike on the Wagnerites in Sudan, Budanov said that he had nothing to say.

"The situation that happened in Sudan, I think, is well known to everyone. At the end of spring there was another rebellion, which was fully supported by the russian side. Units of the Wagner PMC participated both in the organization and directly in the coup itself. That's all I can tell you. These are our enemies, and we will act anywhere in the globe," he said and suggested looking for answers alone.

Recall that in Sudan, the base of militants associated with the Wagner PMC was attacked by drones. This was an unusual attack for Sudan, and the operator directed the UAV exactly at the target, as drone operators do at the front in Ukraine. Therefore, journalists, referring to experts, believe that the Ukrainian military is related to the attack.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov, in an interview with reporters, also said that he could neither deny nor confirm the involvement of the Defense Intelligence in the attack on members of the Sudanese paramilitary force Rapid Support Forces (SRF).