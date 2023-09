During the past day, the resistance forces of Ukraine eliminated about 390 russian occupiers and destroyed 7 tanks and 23 artillery systems.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Total losses for the past day are:

personnel - about 275,850 (+ 390) people eliminated;

tanks - 4,662 (+ 7) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 8,914 (+ 2) units;

artillery systems - 6,233 (+ 23) units;

MLRS - 789 (+ 0) units;

air defense equipment - 531 (+ 1) units;

aircraft - 315 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 316 (+ 0) units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 4,888 (+ 21) units;

cruise missiles - 1,518 (+ 0) units;

ships/boats - 20 (+ 0) units;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 8,734 (+ 18) units;

special equipment - 914 (+ 2) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the defense forces of Ukraine continued offensive operations in the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions: there were more than 20 combat clashes. However, the enemy beat not only the military, but also the civilian infrastructure.

On Saturday, September 23, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, told Western media that Ukrainian soldiers broke through the defense in Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region.