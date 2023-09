The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Hanna Hvozdiar, Director of the Serhii Prytula Charitable Foundation, as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Hvozdiar Hanna Yuriivna as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine," he said.

The Prytula Foundation team on Facebook has already congratulated Hvozdiar on her appointment to a new position and wished success in new challenges.

Hvozdiar on Facebook said that today she leaves the post of Director of the Foundation.

"Today I accept a new challenge, hope to be as useful as possible to my freedom-fighting Country," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kamyshyn as Minister for Strategic Industries.