There was another massive explosion in Sevastopol occupied by russians. Locals are taking pictures of a large column of smoke.

Crimean Telegram channels are reporting this.

Immediately after the explosions, local residents were urged to refrain from traveling to the city center and announced the isolation of the territory. They explained that parts of the downed missile were being transported.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reports that a powerful explosion that was heard in different parts of the city occurred in the area of ​ ​ the Sevastopol CHPP.

Recall, today, September 22, russian media, citing the statement of the so-called "governor" of Crimea Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported that a missile strike was launched against the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian ministry of defense admitted that the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Sevastopol was damaged as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. There they reported one killed military.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the National Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov believes that the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of the russian federation has two options for the future - voluntary or forced self-liquidation.