We believe in victory of Ukraine, but its policy is harmful and offensive - Polish MFA

Comparisons of Poland with the aggressor country of russia, which appeared in recent days in the statements of Ukrainian politicians, are extremely offensive to Polish society.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, wrote about this on Twitter.

"They lead to a deep rewriting of Polish consciousness regarding Ukraine and Ukrainians, not only collective, but above all individual," Rau said.

He said that in the same homes where Poles spontaneously accepted Ukrainian refugees and listened to the stories of their fate, "today we wonder how Poles and russians can be mentioned in the same row as those who harm Ukrainians."

"For centuries, Poland and Ukraine have been victims of russian imperialism, which tried to subjugate us, whether in 1939 in Poland or in 2022 in Ukraine, through rape, robbery, deportation and execution. Our government's help to Ukraine and Ukrainians became possible thanks to the understanding, sympathy for Ukraine of almost every Polish family," Rau said.

That is why, the head of the Polish MFA noted, "we consider the current policy of Ukraine not only harmful, painful, but, above all, offensive."

"It is difficult to assume that it will soon be forgotten. That is why it is harmful to Ukraine. We can all lose a lot from it together," Rau said.

He assured that Poland "believes in the victory of Ukraine" and "will not stand aside."

"But we will not allow relations with Poland to be bought in the name of private wealth and foreign interests, hostile to Poland and Ukraine. It will take titanic work to restore the trust of the Polish public in the goodwill of the Ukrainian authorities," the minister said in a statement.

We would like to remind you that Poland is ready to find a compromise on the issue of importing Ukrainian agricultural products.

Against the background of the grain crisis, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on September 20 that Warsaw does not provide military aid to Kyiv, as it is now focused on rearming its own army.