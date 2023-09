Farmers have completed harvesting of crops of the early grain group and continue threshing of late cereals and technical crops, so far 37.4 million tons of the new crop have been threshed.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, as of September 22, agricultural enterprises collected 29.8 million tons of early cereals and legumes from an area of ​ ​ 6,841,000 hectares with a yield of 43.6 centners per hectare, as well as 7.65 million tons of oilseeds (from an area of 2,988,000 hectares).

Currently, 5.862 million tons of barley have been ground from an area of ​ ​ 1,504,000 hectares with a yield of 39 centners per hectare.

Also, 22.19 million tons of wheat have been collected from an area of 4,690,000 hectares with a yield of 47.3 centners per hectare and 396,800 tons of peas from an area of 154,000 hectares with a yield of 25.7 centners per hectare.

Besides, 125,300 tons of millet have been ground from an area of 58,600 hectares with a yield of 21.4 centners per hectare, 138,200 tons of buckwheat from an area of 96,900 hectares with a yield of 14.3 centners per hectare and 182,500 tons of corn from an area of 40,600 hectares with a yield of 44.9 centners per hectare.

Other grain and leguminous crops have been ground in the volume of 905,000 tons from an area of 297,000 hectares.

The largest volume of grain crops was ground in the Odesa Region - more than 3 million tons, in particular wheat - 2.3 million tons and barley - 966,400 tons.

The Vinnytsia Region is the leader in the collection of buckwheat, 21,380 tons of it were ground there; millet was most collected in the Poltava Region - 28,100 tons.

Also, 4 million tons of rapeseed (yield - 28.7 centners per hectare) on an area of ​ ​ 1,396,000 hectares were ground.

Sunflowers were ground in the volume of 2.375 million tons of seeds (yield - 21.8 centners per hectare), collection was carried out on an area of 1,089,000 hectares; soybeans were ground in the volume of 1,271,000 tons (yield - 25.2 centners per hectare), the collection area is 504,000 hectares.

Farmers of the Poltava Region are the leader in collecting sunflowers (443,600 tons) and soybeans (316,200 tons), Odesa - rapeseeds (436,900 tons).

The collection of sugar beets continues, they were dug on an area of ​ ​ 32,300 hectares, 1,460,000 tons of sweet roots were accumulated at a yield of 451.7 centners per hectare.

The leader in the collection of beets is the Lviv Region (118,700 tons).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Grain Association predicts an increase in grain and oilseed crops by 9% to 80.5 million tons in 2023 compared to last year.