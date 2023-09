UGA predicts 9% increase in grain and oilseed crops to 80.5 million tons in 2023

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) predicts an increase in grain and oilseed crops by 9% to 80.5 million tons in 2023 compared to last year.

This is stated in the UGA message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian Grain Association raised the forecast of grain and oilseed crops by 3.7 million tons to 80.5 million tons.

It is noted that in 2022, the harvest of grain and oilseeds, according to the UGA, reached 73.8 million tons.

According to the report, the increase in the forecast of this year's harvest is caused by favorable weather conditions and better crop yields than expected, although smaller areas are planted compared to last year - by almost 2 million hectares.

"Exports from Ukraine in the new season 2023/2024 marketing year (m.y.) could potentially amount to almost 49 million tons. Last season (which ended June 30, 2023), according to the UGA, exports reached 58 million tons. The UGA emphasizes that in general, such export volumes in the new season can be achieved only if Ukraine can export through its Black Sea ports, as well as provided that the logistics of alternative routes, in particular the Danube route, are improved and cheaper," the statement said.

The estimate of the wheat crop in 2023 improved - from 20.2 to 22 million tons (in 2022 it was 20.2 million tons, and in 2021 - a record 33 million tons).

Potential wheat export in 2023/2024 may amount to about 16 million tons, taking into account the fact that at the beginning of the season, transitional residues amounted to 4.4 million tons.

The estimate of barley harvest in 2023 also increased - from 5.2 to 5.8 million tons (in 2021 - 10.1 million tons, and in 2022 - 5.8 million tons), and potential export in 2023/2024 can be expected at 3 million tons.

Expectations for the corn harvest in the new season have improved somewhat - from 26.9 to 28 million tons (in 2021 - 37.6 million tons, 2022 - 27.3 million tons), while exports can be about 22 million tons.

The yield of sunflower in 2023 is expected to be 13.9 million tons (in 2021 - 16.9 million tons, 2022 - 11.1 million tons), and the potential export could be 0.5 million tons.

Processing of sunflowerseed oil can reach 13.2 million tons.

The yield of rapeseed in 2023 is estimated at 4.1 million tons, while the export of 2023/2024 is expected at 4 million tons.

Soybean harvest is expected at 4.8 million tons, and potential exports of 2023/2024 may reach 3.3 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early August, the UGA raised the forecast for grain and oilseed crops by 7.8 million tons to 76.8 million tons in 2023.