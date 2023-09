The operation of the energy facility damaged during the massive missile attack on September 21 has been restored.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The operation of the energy facility, which was damaged during a massive missile attack on September 21, has been restored. Yesterday morning, a short-term disconnection of the high-voltage overhead line was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk Region," the message reads.

Due to hostilities and other reasons, 411 settlements remain without electricity.

At the same time, due to shelling, there is new damage to networks in the front-line areas of: Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the night attack that Ukraine suffered overnight into September 21 was the first attack on the energy infrastructure in the last six months.