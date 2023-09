The Cabinet of Ministers has postponed the formation of a register of persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs) until the end of the war. This is stated in order No. 827 of September 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By this order, the Cabinet of Ministers amended the plan of measures to prevent abuse of excessive influence by persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs) in order to take into account the conclusion of the European Commission for Democracy through law (Venice Commission) to the law on oligarchs.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers established that the functioning and ensuring the possibility of filling the Register of persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs) should be ensured three months from the date of termination or abolition of martial law.

Responsibility for the functioning and ensuring the filling of the Register has been laid upon the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Development.

The Cabinet of Ministers also found that the Ministry of Justice, three months from the date of termination or abolition of martial law, should ensure amendments to the law on oligarchs, taking into account the conclusion of the Venice Commission.

At the same time, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAPC) in September this year should develop a bill on lobbying to ensure transparency of the activities of persons trying to influence the content of the developed legal acts or managerial decisions (lobbying activities), and limit corruption risks associated with such activities.

This bill should provide for the mandatory state registration of lobbying activities; reporting by lobbyists; publication of contracts for the provision of lobbying services and financial reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers postponed the formation of the register of oligarchs, setting the deadline for the development and approval of the regulation on the register of oligarchs, the procedure for the formation and maintenance of this register three months from the date of publication of the Venice Commission conclusion instead of April 2022.

In June, the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) recommended delaying the implementation of the law on oligarchs due to war.