The European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) has recommended delaying the implementation of the law on oligarchs due to war.

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The key decision made by the Venice Commission is to recommend that Ukraine delay the implementation of the Law in view of the war," he said.

Maliuska explained that the war significantly changes the balance of power in Ukraine, significantly reduces the influence of oligarchs (this is both the destruction of their enterprises and the peculiarities of the functioning of state authorities in war conditions) and it is extremely difficult to properly assess the influence of the law on the political and legal system.

According to him, the Venice Commission recommends waiting with the implementation until the war is over.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers postponed the formation of a register of persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs).

In particular, the deadline is set for approving the regulation on the register of oligarchs, the procedure for forming and maintaining this register "three months from the date of publication of the Venice Commission conclusion," instead of April 2022. At the same time, amendments to the Law "On the Prevention of Threats to National Security Related to the Excessive Influence of Persons with Significant Economic and Political Weight in Public Life (Oligarchs)" are provided, taking into account the conclusion of the Venice Commission.