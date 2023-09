Russian missile hit PepsiCo plant in Kyiv Region: for this missile they paid with their taxes in russia - Def

The Ministry of Defense reported that during today's missile attack, the plant of the American company PepsiCo in the Kyiv Region was destroyed, noting that they paid for this missile with their taxes in russia. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the latest missile attack by russian terrorists, the PepsiCo plant in Vyshneve in the Kyiv Region was destroyed. PepsiCo is on the list of sponsors of the war, as it still operates in russia. For the missile that destroyed their facility, they paid with their taxes in russia," the report said.

Last spring, PepsiCo announced the cessation of advertising and beverage production in russia, but later resumed them under other brands.

According to media reports, the revenue of the American corporation PepsiCo in the aggressor country of russia in 2022 grew by 20% - from USD 3.43 billion to USD 4.12 billion.

In September, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) included two leading food corporations PepsiCo and Mars in the list of international sponsors of the war. The NACP said that despite claims of reducing their business, stopping advertising and production of their products, they continue to work in the russian federation, paying significant taxes to its budget, thereby supporting the economy of the aggressor country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that on the night of September 21, at about 03:40 a.m., the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55, the Air Defense Forces shot down 36 of the 43 missiles of the russians.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration reported that due to the fall of rocket debris, fires arose on the territory of several enterprises of the region, the building of a vocational educational institution was damaged, and the fall of debris on the territory of a medical institution was recorded.