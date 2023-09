Overnight into September 21, at around 3:40 a.m., the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles. Air Defense forces shot down 36 out of 43 russian missiles.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Thus, it is reported that a total of 43 cruise missiles were launched by the enemy using 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the area west of the city of Engels, russia. Rockets were launched in several waves. They entered the airspace of Ukraine from different directions, constantly changing their course along the route.

As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the Air Defense of the Defense Forces, 36 cruise missiles were destroyed.

Anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter aircraft, the Air Force, units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and other means were used to repel the strike.

In addition, at around 6:00 a.m., the enemy attacked Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. Relevant services are working. The local military administration will provide further information on the consequences of the attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a fire broke out in the Darnytskyi District, several buildings were damaged, and seven people were injured as a result of a russian missile attack and falling fragments of downed targets in Kyiv. During the repulse of a missile attack on Kyiv, more than 20 enemy targets were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense.