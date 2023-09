Cabinet proposes Rada increase funding of National Health Service by 11.2% to UAH 159 billion in 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to increase the financing of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) by 11.2%, or by UAH 16 billion, to UAH 158.933 million in the draft state budget for 2024.

This is stated in bill 10000 "On the state budget of Ukraine for 2024", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is assumed that the financing of the implementation of the program of state guarantees of medical care for the population will increase by 11.2%, or by UAH 16 billion, to UAH 158.757 billion.

At the same time, expenses for management and administration in the field of state financial guarantees of medical care for the population will decrease by 2.6%, or by UAH 4.7 million, to UAH 175.9 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the 2024 state budget with revenues of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures of UAH 3.308 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.531 trillion.