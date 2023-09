A 330 kV substation was damaged by missile fire in one of the regions, and a 110 kV overhead line was also damaged by missile fire in the Kyiv Region.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy inflicted a massive blow on the country, there is a hit to the energy infrastructure. In one of the regions, a 330 kV substation was damaged due to shelling. As a result, several 110 kV substations were cut off, almost 49,000 consumers in 90 settlements remained without electricity. So far, all consumers have been restored with backup lines, restoration work is ongoing. In the Kyiv Region, the 110 kV overhead line was damaged due to enemy missile fire. This led to the disconnection of the 110 kV substation, which supplies the residents of Kyiv and the region. Almost 5,000 consumers in the capital and 1,000 in the region were without power, in less than an hour, they were restored using backup lines," the report says.

In the Donetsk Region, as a result of shelling, the 110 kV line was damaged, which led to the blackout of the 110 kV substation.

"There were 19,000 consumers without electricity in 7 settlements. Repair crews carried out restoration work on the line, consumers were restored. A part of consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv Regions remains without power," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, around 03:40 a.m., the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles.

Air defense forces shot down 36 out of 43 russian missiles.