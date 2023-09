Russian missile completely destroyed hotel in Cherkasy, there may be people under rubble - Klymenko

In Cherkasy, a russian missile flew into a hotel and completely destroyed it, there may be people under the rubble.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Cherkasy, a hotel building was destroyed as a result of a missile attack. As a result, a fire broke out, as well at commercial pavilions on the market. 7 people were injured and 10 people were evacuated. 1 person was rescued from the rubble. All services are working on the spot," Klymenko wrote.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

"We are looking for victims who may still be under the rubble," the Minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there are injured citizens and destruction in Cherkasy as a result of the fall of the fragments of the downed missiles of the russian occupiers. Rescue operations are underway.

As a result of the morning missile attack by the russian occupiers, there was a hit in the Rivne Region, in the Kyiv Region, fragments of the missile fell on the enterprise.

More than 20 missiles were shot down over Kyiv. Fires broke out, water and electricity went out, and there were victims.