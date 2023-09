Air Defense downs over 20 missiles over Kyiv. Fires break out, water and electricity go out, casualties report

In Kyiv, as a result of another russian missile attack and falling fragments of downed targets, a fire broke out in the Darnytskyi District, several buildings were damaged, and seven people were injured. During the repulse of a missile attack on Kyiv, more than 20 enemy targets were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Preliminarily, cruise missiles of the X-101/555/55 type were fired from approximately 10 Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft," the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

In this area of the capital, a service station, a vocational school, a two-story building, and two cars were damaged.

In addition, seven people were injured in Darnytskyi District, and three of them, including an 18-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl, were hospitalized.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram that there was no electricity and water supply in some neighborhoods in the Sviatoshynskyi District. He also added that emergency services were already working at the site.

Later, Klitschko added that in the Shevchenkivskyi District, rocket debris damaged a gas pipe. There is no fire; there is a gas service on site.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Popko, clarified that in the Holosiyivskyi and Darnytskyi Districts of the capital, debris fell as a result of air defense operations.

In the Darnytskyi District, some non-residential structures were destroyed, and rescuers started to extinguish the fire at the site. People's appeals to doctors have been registered. In the Darnytskyi District, doctors hospitalized an 18-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl. According to Klitschko, the victims are from the house next to the infrastructure facility where the debris fell.

Rescuers are also putting out a fire at a service station in the Darnytskyi District – two cars caught fire. Windows in a two-story building nearby were shattered. The dormitory of the vocational school was also damaged.

"The students were in a shelter; there were no victims among them," the mayor of the capital emphasized.

In the Sviatoshynskyi District, where there were power outages, the power industry restored the power supply.

According to detailed information from doctors, seven people were injured in the Darnytskyi District. Three of them (among them a 9-year-old girl) are in city hospitals. Four were treated at the scene.

Later, Klitschko reported that in the Holosiyivskyi District, in the part located in the center of the capital, the windows of a five-story building were damaged, but there were no other damages or injuries.

In the Darnytskyi District, all services are still working at the site of the debris falling into the territory of an infrastructure object, as well as on the territory of the service station and the dormitory of the vocational-technical institute.