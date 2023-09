A possible target of the strike today, September 20, in the village of Verkhniosadove near Sevastopol could be a reserve command post of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia. Storm Shadow missiles were probably used for the defeat.

Ukrainian portal Defense Express reports this.

So, today Ukraine launched new attacks on occupiers in the Crimea, which fell on one of the military facilities of the russian federation in the village of Verkhniosadove.

It is noted that the video from the scene shows quite thick smoke that rises on the mountain north of the village. Prior to this, locals were able to videotape a Storm Shadow or SCALP cruise missile flyby. The local occupation authorities in turn argued that this was simply a small fire of grass.

Some Telegram channels reported that this most likely concerns the defeat of the russian radio technical military unit. Meanwhile, Defense Express reports that near Verkhniosadove there is a protected reserve command post of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, which could be the target of the strike. It is indicated that this is the only known military facility near this settlement.

This command post was created in the days of the USSR, in Ukraine it was one of the first captured during the annexation of the Crimea by the russian federation, renamed the 744th Communications Center of the Black Sea Fleet Command.

The command center consists of a number of ground buildings and a developed antenna system to provide communication with the fleet and higher headquarters, as well as a significant underground part. Of course, Ukraine knows about the exact location of the bunkers.

"And despite the security of this kind of object for Storm Shadow, this is the goal for which it was created. The fact is that the 450-kg warhead of the missile consists of a leading cumulative charge, which forms the hole and the main high-explosive fragmentation part, which explodes inside," the publication says.

It is recalled that Storm Shadow missiles were one of the first to strike key protected Iraqi sites in 2003, they hit Muammar Gaddafi's bunker in 2012 in Libya, as well as a chemical munitions plant in Syria in 2018, and in 2021, they hit the ISIS cave complex in Iraq.

"That is, these missiles can really destroy extremely protected objects. But in addition to the exact coordinates and the means themselves, for an effective strike, of course, you need to know its exact time, because simply hitting an object or hitting it during the stay of high-ranking persons in it are different things. And in this situation, we can hope that all three factors have come together," Defense Express reports.

The latter also indicates that according to the available information from the Telegram channel Crimea Wind a column of fire trucks and ambulances was sent to the Verkhniosadove area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, September 20, explosions sounded in the temporarily occupied Crimea.