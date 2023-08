Interstate power transmission lines with Romania and Hungary were disconnected in the Zakarpattia Region.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to a fire in the field, the cross-border overhead line 400 kV of NEC Ukrenergo Ukraine - Romania was temporarily shut down. After the inspection, traces of the fire were found near Mukachevo, the consequences were eliminated. The overhead line 400 kV of NEC Ukrenergo Ukraine - Hungary was also shut down. The reasons for the shutdown are being investigated," the message says.

According to the report, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, 20 settlements were cut off due to shelling.

Also, due to shelling, some consumers in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson and Chernihiv Regions were cut off.

Commercial import of electricity for the past day amounted to 3,471 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 15, due to damage, the 330 kV power line supplying the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was shut down on the territory of Belarus.