The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported that on Monday, September 18, two aircraft and one helicopter were significantly damaged at the Chkalovsky airfield in the moscow region.

So, according to intelligence data, the event caused a significant tantrum in the higher military corridors of the russian federation, because government aircraft, the so-called "doomsday aircraft" and special aircraft (reconnaissance aircraft) are based at the airfield.

"Unknown persons planted explosives at the carefully guarded airfield and blew up AN-148 and IL-20 aircraft (both belong to the 354 air regiment of special purpose), as well as the MI-28N helicopter, which had been actively involved in the shooting down of attack drones over the moscow region.

Damage to the aircraft will prevent counting on their rapid recovery. The helicopter was damaged by an explosion of the tail. Another AN-148, which was next to others in the parking lot, received minor damage," the intelligence said.

The Defense Intelligence adds that now punitive bodies of the russian federation are taking measures to find saboteurs and limit the dissemination of information about what happened in the local media.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol on the morning of September 13, missiles and naval drones attacked the Sevastopol Marine Plant, two ships were damaged.

Later, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine released a video of a large number of drones attacking a russian ship. Its name and the circumstances of the attack were not specified.