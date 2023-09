Since the resumption of privatization in September 2022, the State Property Fund (SPFU) has transferred UAH 3.98 billion to the state budget.

This is stated in the message of the SPFU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that during this time more than 430 Ukrainian entrepreneurs invested in state assets.

At the same time, the value of assets at auctions on average increased by 3 times.

"This year, the SPFU for the first time sold a peat enterprise - Rivnetorf - for UAH 205 million and a seaport - Ust-Dunaisk - for UAH 201 million. The sale of distilleries is also nearing completion: by 2020, this industry was a state monopoly, and today two thirds of assets have found new effective owners," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SPFU published in ProZorro.Sales 15 objects of major privatization, in particular, the Odesa Portside Plant, the United Mining and Chemical Company, and Centrenergo.