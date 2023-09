Shufrych owes Naftogaz more than UAH 0.5 million for consumed gas

Verkhovna Rada Member Nestor Shufrych has owed Naftogaz of Ukraine LLC more than half a million hryvnias for natural gas consumed.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 12, the Obukhivskyi District Court of the Kyiv Region issued a court order to recover debt from Shufrych.

Thus, debt for natural gas consumed in the amount of UAH 518,198 was recovered from Shufrych in favor of the Limited Liability Company Gas Supply Company Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Also, the MP was charged in favor of the gas company legal fees in the amount of UAH 268.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv detained MP Nestor Shufrych on suspicion of treason.

During the searches at the home of MP Nestor Shufrych, various military uniforms and medals of a veteran of the armed forces of the russian federation were found. Also, during the searches at Shufrych, SSU officers discovered a document with a scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained Verkhovna Rada Member Nestor Shufrych.

Shufrych is a defendant in the case of the russian spy network created by an employee of the FSB of the russian federation and former parliamentarian Volodymyr Sivkovych.